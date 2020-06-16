Gearing up for green phase in Luzerne County

Owners of hair salons and gyms are ready to reopen their doors.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Luzerne County moves into the green phase of the state's reopening plan on Friday.

Shakti Salon Spa in Kingston is ready. Newswatch 16 was there during a training session on Tuesday. But it wasn't a training session for new employees, many of the people attending have worked here for years.

But when they reopen their doors as Luzerne County enters the green phase, it'll be a whole new world - one with social distancing guidelines and new sanitization protocols.

"I have to tell you, just calling our customers and letting them know how it is, people are crying, they're happy, like, 'I can't wait to see you again, thank you so much for all the precautions you're taking, we're really glad that you're gonna be safe,'" said owner Lonny McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has a background in theater, so he's treating the week before reopening as a week of rehearsal.

"We're doing a technical walk-through on Thursday. We're doing our dress rehearsal on Friday, and then we're taking the weekend off."

Tuesday is the big show.

For customers, once you arrive you'll sign in on an app on your phone, you'll get your temperature taken, you'll sanitize your hands, and then a stylist will escort you to your chair.

"We've got a 4,500-square-foot salon so the social distancing really wasn't a problem for us," said McLaughlin.

Adjustments are being made at Elite Custom Fitness in Wilkes Barre as well. Getting a workout in will now require an appointment. Only five people per hour will be inside each of the two rooms in the building.

One employee spent the day taping off sections to separate people and their equipment. Everything will be sanitized after each session.

Owner Jack Digwood says it's all worth it.

"I think people are so excited to get out of the house and to see their friends again and to get a workout with other people, that I think they've been very receptive to the changes. They know we have to make these changes to keep everybody safe."

The gym will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.