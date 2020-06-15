Camelback Resort ready for 'green'

Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville is gearing up to reopen more than just its hotel and outdoor adventures.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville reopened some amenities last week, and as Monroe County moves into the green phase of reopening on Friday, more summer fun is on the way.

"The indoor water park Aquatopia will reopen this Friday but we were thrilled that the governor allowed recreational facilities to reopen so we immediately got Camelback Adventures ready and we've put hundreds of people through there the last few days. Our zip lines are running, our mountain coaster is running and people are just loving the opportunity to get out in the fresh air and have something fun to do," said resort president Shawn Hauver.

Camelbeach, the resort's outdoor water park, will reopen July 1.

Guests will notice a lot of safety procedures in place due to COVID-19. The resort will only be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, wellness screenings will be done upon arrival, mask requirements for staff and guests will be in place, and person-to-person contact will be limited.

"We are now going to be checking people in without them even getting out of their car. When they pull up, we are going to immediately have them registered and hand them their keys and they are good to go. We are limiting the number of face-to-face transactions, and we are doing some things different that our industry never thought about doing before."

Hauver says it's important for everyone to work together to ensure safety for all.