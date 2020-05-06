Restaurants, clothing stores gear up to reopen as Lackawanna County moves into yellow phase

Restaurants moved dining rooms into parking lots and a clothing store is booking private shopping appointments.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Lackawanna County officially moves out of the red phase of coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

It's the last county in northeastern and central Pennsylvania to finally get to the yellow; many businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Starting on Friday, restaurants in yellow or green phase counties can welcome people to eat outside.

Tables and chairs on outdoor patios at Dooley's Pub and Eatery in Old Forge were being wiped down.

Employees were getting ready to serve customers in person for the first time in two and a half months.

The Irish bar has three decks that can seat 60 guests while keeping parties six feet apart.

"I'm just excited to actually see and interact with my regulars, rather than them just coming in and getting take out. I can actually stand and have a conversation with them," bartender Danielle Golembeski said.

"We've all been locked up long enough. We're not doing time limits, but we're asking customers to be considerate of others behind them, so if you're here for a while and you see a line, let them have some fun too," Dooley's owner Mark Matylewicz added.

Terry's Diner in Moosic brought its dining room to the parking lot.

Picnic tables were set up so customers can eat outside.

Employees hope it brings a boost in business because take out orders were slow.

"Since we weren't really a take out place, you know, it built each week. We did more and more and more, but it's not enough to sustain a business," Owner Terry Holmes said.

Retail clothing stores can welcome customers back in the yellow phase.

New Laundry, which sells women's clothing in downtown Scranton, was also getting ready to reopen.

The boutique will welcome customers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

After 3 p.m. the store is booking private shopping appointments.