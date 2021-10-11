x
Lackawanna County

Korean War vets honored in Scranton

Medals were given to local vets who served in the Korean War.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some of our hometown heroes were honored in Scranton on Wednesday for their service in America's so-called forgotten war.

The ceremony was held at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

Congressman Matt Cartwright handed out Ambassador for Peace Medals to a total of eight local Korean War veterans.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal is a commemorative medal as an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American servicemen and women who served in the Korean War. 

