Hazleton Area students honor veterans

The annual event was held outdoors this year due to COVID 19.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — "Display is fantastic. I mean, it's beyond words. I mean, brought tears to my eyes already," said John Davidick, an Air Force veteran from Hazle Township, about the display of American flags blowing in the wind at Hazleton Area High School.

These flags greeted him and many other veterans for the school's annual program to honor them the day before Veterans Day.

"I feel like it's something nice that we're representing our school doing this and last year we couldn't do it," said Adrian Figueroa, senior. "So it's good that we're doing it this year even though it's outside. It's better to do something and do nothing."

Usually, this event is held inside the high school's auditorium and library but because of COVID-19, it's been moved out to the parking lot outside the front of the school.

Students tell Newswatch 16 it was important to find a way to continue this annual tradition to honor veterans.

"I do I think it's important to just not give up on them. Just, you know, show our admiration or respect," said Bryce Wolfe, Conyngham.

In addition to a meet and greet with students from their vehicles, veterans were given breakfast while they listened to speeches and performances by the students.

"I really respect our veterans. I love this country. I'm glad to see it kids my age, supporting the cause, just really showing our admiration for our veterans," said Wolfe.

"It shows the support that you give to them and all the stuff that helps. Like he showed that you care that they've served throughout the years that they fought," said Olivia Simko, Freeland.