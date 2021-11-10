Coffee with a cop salutes veterans

State Police in Monroe County along with McDonald's hosted a community event near Brodheadsville.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — The coffee was piping hot inside McDonald's on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township near Brodheadsville.

A cup of Joe was free to those who stopped in, so long as you took a second to meet with local law enforcement.

"A lot of trying times go on. People coming out of the pandemic might be struggling and the opportunity that we get to see and hear what is impacting them is important. That is how we go forward," said Trooper David Peters, State Police.

State Police in Monroe County and McDonald's teamed up for this event. But with Veteran's Day just a few hours away, both organizations decided to do a little more this time around.

Any veteran who stopped in got a salute to service meal.

"I think it's fantastic that they support this. They see it and recognize it. It's really nice, incredible that people remember. I mean this is what America was built on and these are the days we have to remember," said Robert Eckroth, U.S. Marine.

Clarie Richards, who runs marketing for McDonald's, says this is just a small way for the company to thank a veteran.

"This was a great opportunity this time having Coffee with a Cop because tomorrow will be Veterans Day and we wanted to incorporate veterans also so this worked out great," said Clarie Richards, McDonald's.

This nationwide initiative brings local law enforcement and the community together for coffee and conversation.