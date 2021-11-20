Kicking off holiday shopping with an artisan marketplace in Waverly

WAVERLY, Pa. — Local artisans in Lackawanna County are helping people launch their holiday shopping this season.
The 38th annual Artisans' Marketplace will showcase a variety of handmade items and gifts from 30 unique vendors on Saturday and Sunday.
Along with offering gifts for all ages, a luncheon will also be provided by Constantino's Catering.
"Buying local this year is the most important thing you could do. It's the most important thing you could do at any time really, but now it's more important than ever. Don't be going to the big malls and buying you know the junk toys, people work hard. Artisans work hard on this stuff all year long," said John Saint, of Saint Nick's Santa Claus'.
The marketplace will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waverly Community House.
