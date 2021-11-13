Holiday shopping for a cause in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Folks in Monroe County crossed a few items off their holiday shopping lists while supporting the Monroe Animal League.
A Christmas bazaar was held at the VFW along Fawn Road near East Stroudsburg.
Shoppers checked out holiday decor, animal-themed raffle baskets, household items, and even pet treats.
All the money raised will benefit the Monroe Animal League.
"Animals can't talk, so we try to provide services for them. We run the spay/neuter program to make sure we don't have more cats and dogs out there than we do, the feral ones, and also provide veterinary services for people who need help," said Al Wilson with the Monroe Animal League.
The proceeds will help with programs, veterinary bills, food, litter, and vaccinations for the animals in the Poconos.
