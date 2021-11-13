Shopping small for the holidays in Scranton

The Galleria will open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scranton Prep.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If shopping small is one of your goals this holiday season - you can do so in a big way this weekend in Scranton.

Scranton Prep's Galleria features more than 70 different small businesses selling all kinds of Christmas goodies.

An admission fee of $5 supports the school, and students are collecting non-perishable food items from shoppers.

"We've been incorporating this food drive for the last four weeks with almost everything with Prep football games, different events, stuff like that. So it's just really great to be able to just involve more of the community in the area into this as well," said Marcel Fediw, a senior at Scranton Prep.

The Galleria will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton.