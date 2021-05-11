Local small businesses see first holiday shoppers

Many local businesses are gearing up for their busiest season. Supply chain concerns at big box stores may make shopping small the best option this year.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Less than a week into November, it's already beginning to look a lot like the holidays at businesses in Schuylkill County. Five Points Mill, on the ground floor of the Flat Iron building in Tamaqua, is filled with festive décor and trinkets from local vendors.

Jody Kellner runs Five Points and nearby Tinks Antiques, a shop her family opened in the mid-1970s. Her business enjoyed a boom last year, despite pandemic restrictions.

"Bigger stores were still being closed so we sold online. I do a lot on Facebook, I do Facebook lives, we use social media a lot and we sold remotely or by appointment when we were allowed to come back in," Kellner said. "Small business really did well for us."

Kellner's shops may have a leg up again this holiday season, as national retailers deal with supply chain issues across the board.

"It has not impacted us because the way we get our items is we clean out old estates, so our items are old and vintage," she said. "Some of the vendors may have some issues, but thus far have not."



Kellner said picking up your gifts at local small businesses doubles as an investment in your town.

"If you shop small, money stays within the community," Kellner said. "So we always, our family, shop small. We do as much here in town as we can."



You might find something special that you never thought to look for.

"We should have almost anything you would need. It's all homemade, just great stuff and it supports other small businesses other than just our family," Kellner said.