Holiday shopping to benefit St. Joseph's Center

A portion of sales on Tuesday goes to benefit the facility in Lackawanna County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — You can help St. Joseph's Center in Scranton and cross some names off your holiday shopping list at the same time.

Someone on your gift list might enjoy receiving a pewter snowflake ornament. There are also matching earrings and necklaces available at Jerry's For All Seasons in Dunmore.

It means so much more knowing all of the proceeds from the sale of the ornament and jewelry go to help children and adults at St. Joseph's Center.

"It brings us great joy to know that we can help our community right here at home and that our customers, some of our customers' children go there and live there, and so it is just nice to be able to give back to our community," Allison Longo said.