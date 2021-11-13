Shopping small in the Poconos

EFFORT, Pa. — A pre-Black Friday shopping event on Saturday encouraged people to shop small this holiday season.
More than a dozen vendors set up shop at Little Scholars Academy near Effort.
There was a little something for everyone on your list - including food, toys, and jewelry.
Small business owners say the support means the world after a tough few years.
"Small businesses, as you guys know, got hit over the whole COVID, and this is a way for us to keep roofs over our heads, and you know take care of our families, so we need support you know so we need to do these things to keep afloat," said organizer Carol Seales.
The shopping continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. here in Monroe County.
