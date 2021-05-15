Hose company hosts annual soppressata contest

The contest was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A northeastern Pennsylvania delicacy was on the menu at a fundraiser in Lackawanna County.

The annual Soppressata Tasting Contest was held at the Meredith Hose Company near Carbondale.

The contest was canceled last year because of the pandemic, so folks were excited to be back showing off their signature cured meats.

"People are coming and enjoying themselves. It's good to get back to normalcy. Fire organizations - we depend on our fundraisers greatly. We've been trying different avenues since this came into effect, and it's just great to go back to normal," said Fire Chief Tony Aileo.