Fire department in Lackawanna County hosts first fundraiser in a year

The fire company hosts a flea market monthly from May through September.

The past year has been rough on volunteer fire departments that depend on donations.

Firefighters in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County hosted their first fundraiser in more than a year on Sunday.

They kicked off the return of their monthly flea markets at the fire company on Cortez Road.

Small businesses set up shop to sell all kinds of homemade goods.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that the department took a financial hit this year.

"Not only did we lose the flea market revenue, but we lost the breakfast revenue that we normally have every month, so it was a big hit," said Michelle Ferguson, a volunteer with the Jefferson Township Fire Company.