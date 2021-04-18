Dinner held for first responders in Columbia County

Organizers put the dinner together for National Volunteer's Month.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — The Millville community gave back to volunteer firefighters and other first responders on Sunday in Columbia County.

The borough of Millville invited volunteers to the Millville Community Fire Company for dinner, all in their honor.

Organizers put the dinner together now because April is National Volunteer's Month.

"This is actually amazing! The community is behind us, and being a first responder myself with all my brothers here, it's amazing that the community actually cares about what we do," said Craig Omlor, mayor of Millville.