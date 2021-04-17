Supermarket sweep in Wayne County benefits local emergency services

WAYMART, Pa. — A raffle winner got to go on a shopping spree at a supermarket in Wayne County on Saturday night.
Hayes Market along Roosevelt Highway in Waymart sold raffle tickets for a few weeks.
On Saturday, the grand prize winner got the chance for a three-minute sweep throughout the store to grab whatever their heart desired.
"We had a great time, great way to give back not only to the fire department, for those who are in need of groceries during the pandemic. All the supermarkets were an essential business, and tying in the local community is very important to me, how we can find a way to get back," said Rich Hayes, owner of Hayes Market.
Money raised from the raffle tickets will benefit the Forest City Fire Department in nearby Susquehanna County. In total, about $5,000 was raised for emergency services at the supermarket in Wayne County.