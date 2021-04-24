Food trucks help out fire department in Bloomsburg

The firefighters invited several small businesses to bring their food trucks and serve up lunch to the community.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Folks had their pick of delicious food on Saturday outside the Bloomsburg Fire Department.

The event was a fundraiser for the fire department. Since the department had to cancel their carnival for the second time in two years, the firefighters also wanted to help local businesses with the effort.

"It gives them a chance to get out, make some money, help us out, and since two years in a row not having a carnival takes a bite out of your budget, and it's something that we're looking at doing maybe a couple more times during the summer," said Tom Vought with the Bloomsburg Fire Department.