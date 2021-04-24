Shooting range in Scranton hosts fundraiser for veterans

Proceeds went to Warrior Strong, an organization that holds classes to promote health and wellness.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A shooting range in Scranton hosted a fundraising event on Saturday to help those who have sacrificed so much for us.

Roll Call along Graham Street raised money for Warrior Strong.

The organization holds classes to promote health and wellness while helping to bring back the camaraderie that veterans had while in the military.

"This is a fantastic example of different organizations coming together for a common goal and using creativity to reach people. I know there's a lot of veterans out there that need help and their families that need help, especially during these times. It's challenging," said Brian Dietrich, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist.