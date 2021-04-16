Making final plans to bring back the fair

Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Department needs one thing to bring back the fair this Memorial Day Weekend.

SWEET VALLEY, Pa. — The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in its final planning stages of its annual Memorial Day Weekend Fair.

"Five days of food and fun for the kids. We have rides, we have vendors, games, and all the wonderful fair food that you enjoy," said Assistant Fire Chief John Oley.

For the fair, the department's parking lot is filled with rides and vendors, and that's one of the main reasons the department tells Newswatch 16 it wants to hold the fair this year.

"We have some of our normal vendors left, but a lot of them are no longer. They went out of business," explained Oley. "Last year hurt the small businesses, hurt the vendors, you know. They had no craft shows to go to. They had no fairs. They had no parties. They had nothing to go to."

The department is searching for a specific type of vendor to participate in the fair.

"We're looking for some non-food vendors," said Oley. "We do all our own food. That's where we make our money. But yes, we're looking for craft people, candles, you know, all your normal fair vendors, besides food."

To help draw more and more people to the fundraiser, they had to make do without last year.

"It's our main fundraiser," added Oley. "Just like most of your churches, most fire companies, their bazaars, their fairs. That's it, that's 50 percent of their money."