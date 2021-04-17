Walk-A-Thon in Luzerne County supports children's programs

Saturday marked the 29th annual Walk-A-Thon hosted by the Wyoming Valley Children's Association.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Walkers dodged raindrops on Saturday morning in Forty Fort for the Wyoming Valley Children's Association's Walk-A-Thon fundraiser.

To stay COVID-19 safe, groups of walkers were given pre-scheduled time slots for the walk.

The Children's Association provides education and therapy to young children, and the executive director says the need has gone up during the pandemic.

"Today is our 29th annual Walk-A-Thon, so despite Covid rain and wind, we are here today for our Walk-A-Thon, which supports operational expenses here at Wyoming Valley Children's Association," said Nina Deitos Zanon.