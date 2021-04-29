Business in the Poconos helping community through sales

The Blu Studio on Ann Street in Stroudsburg has been taking a percentage of sales and donating the money to volunteer fire departments and non-profit organizations.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's not hard to get lost in all the items you'll find inside The Blu Studio on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

"Oh, we have vintage home decor, we have gourmet foods, we have a boutique, we sell organics paints, so we have a little bit of everything. It's kind of like Blu-Mart," said owner Justine Riches.

RIches knows it's been challenging for people throughout the pandemic. Last year, she had to close her doors until she figured out how to sell her inventory online by hosting live sales.

Sales have been high so now Riches is using her business to do good for the community.

"Ten percent of all the sales from the live sales are being donated to a charity of the month, so we have a new one every month," said Riches.

Volunteer fire departments and nonprofit organizations are among those that benefit from the sales.

Earlier this month, Riches donated more than $3,000 to the Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department.

This month, she's featuring AWSOM Animal Shelter in Stroud Township.

Donations of dog and cat food, toys, blankets, and more will also go to the shelter.

"It feels really good, but I always say this: I am really in awe of my customers because what they do is amazing. We have such a good group of people that watch us, that shop with us. They don't always have to shop with us, that's fine. We want to be entertaining and have fun. They give back to us, so we give back to them," said Riches.

If you would like to help The Blu Studio, you can stop in the store on Ann Street in Stroudsburg and buy a raffle ticket for the organization being featured.