Restaurants, fire company happy COVID restrictions will be lifted

Hearing the state will be lifting most COVID restrictions by Memorial Day is wonderful news for those in Schuylkill County.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It was a busy dinner hour at Roma Pizzeria as workers filled take-out orders.



The restaurant was happy when Governor Wolf allowed indoor dining to return as COVID cases declined.

Colton Conway works at Roma says this has him breathing a sigh of relief.



“I'm beyond excited due to my staff here can thrive more financially. There's not struggling. I have a lot of servers they're parents, they have children, they have families to take care of,” said Conway.



Across the street from Roma is Wheel Restaurant, a popular place for grilled cheese lovers.

Wheel's owner says he wasn't expecting the state to make this move.



“It was a pleasant surprise. I'm definitely happy about it. We still have a ways to go,” said owner Savas Logothetides. ”But we're excited to get back to a hundred percent of doing business the way we've known the restaurant businesses to go.”



And it's not just restaurants.

A few miles away in Mahanoy City, the West End Fire and Rescue Company brought back its weekly bingo; players were lined up well before the doors opened.



“Very exciting, can't wait to play bingo and hollar and win some money,” said Cathy Beck from Pine Grove.



Now with restrictions being lifted, the fire company is hoping to hold its two major bingo fundraisers that were canceled last year.



“Now with new guidelines coming out soon, I think Memorial Day weekend, we'll probably have those events because those are bigger fundraisers,” said Truskowsky, the president of the West End Fire and Rescue Company.



Bigger fundraisers are also big steps toward getting back to normal.