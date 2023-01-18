Grocery grab gives three people a chance a free food

Three shoppers got the chance to sprint through the aisles at ShopRite, collecting all the food they can in under two minutes.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Food prices in 2022 went up by more than ten percent, and in 2023 they aren't coming down.

That's why Greenwood Hose Company and ShopRite in Moosic teamed up to save three lucky people from breaking the bank on grocery bills.

"It's great for us and the rest of the guys here to have a shot to get some free groceries," said John Gaidula of Taylor.

Gaidula was one of three shoppers who got the chance to sprint through the aisles at ShopRite, collecting all the food they can in under two minutes.

Benefiting Greenwood Hose Company, the second Grocery Grab could not come at a better time as current food prices continue to soar.

"It's extremely difficult nowadays, but with this, it was a blessing; you know, it helps out a lot," said Karina Giordano of Old Forge.

For 2023, prices are expected to continue rising for goods like chicken, vegetables, and milk products.

With some food prices being shoppers at the grocery grab came in with a plan.

"Mostly meats cause that really expensive, so that's what my goal was seafoods and meats," said Giordano.

Greenwood Hose Company benefitted from the ticket sales, and ShopRite picked up the tab for the food.

Coming away with a grocery cart filled with almost $400 worth of items, Patrick Provencher, of Wallenpaupack, made the most of his trip through the store.

"I work with a guy who's a volunteer for the fire department, and I bought five or ten tickets off him. It's unbelievable; yea it's great," Provencher.

Although he didn't come away with the most groceries, Gaidula says that he and his wife won't have to sweat the grocery bill for a little while.

"My wife did ask me to get a pack of Locatelli cheese, so I did get that, and as soon as I got back, she asked if I got it or not, and I did get it," Gaidula added.

More than 4,000 people entered to win the Grocery Grab; the money raised will be put into upgrading equipment and facilities for Greenwood Hose Company.