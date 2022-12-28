Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment

While many volunteer companies fundraise with social clubs, not all are fire stations able to do so.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury.

In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters and those new firefighters need gear.

"In the fire service, gear is several thousands of dollars per person. I think we're up to 17 active firefighters right now," said Captain Brett Boyer.

Captain Brett Boyer says fire gear has a shelf life and most of this department's gear is almost ready to be retired.

But the Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department is not financed by anyone except for its members.

"Bring in gear, bring in equipment, operating costs, like everything else, everything is going up but income is not going up," said Brett Boyer.

Many fire companies raise money with social clubs and games of skill machines.

This department does not have any of that, so members are thinking outside the box.

"We've come up with doing events at local establishments which is going to help them and help us, so we saw it as a win-win situation," said Tracy Boyer.

The department is hosting several upcoming fundraisers such as a ladies night male revue, micro wrestling, and Raymond the Amish Comic.

Members say these events are low-cost to the fire department and will hopefully bring in some money for new gear.

"The promoters are working with us cost-wise on what it's costing us to put on the show and how much we're going to be able to make for the department," said Tracy Boyer.