Lackawanna County business provides lunch to officers

A well-known local business is showing its support for law enforcement by feeding police officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAVERLY, Pa. — Employees from Kost Tire & Auto carried boxes and trays of food into the Waverly Township Police Department on Friday.

The tire company's owners, Irwin Kost Sr., and Irwin Kost Jr. are making their rounds, visiting about 40 to 50 police departments in areas where they have tire stores and providing lunch to those officers.

"They put their life on the line every single day, and nobody says thank you. That's why we're here," Irwin Kost Jr. said.

"We just love the fact they keep us safe, and we're proud, proud to be here. And we just wanted to show our appreciation," said Irwin Kost Sr.

Waverly Township officers were treated to pizza, sandwiches, snacks, and drinks on this day. K-9 officer Angelo Rudolfi says it was a pleasant surprise when they heard about this "Kost for Cops" initiative.

"This means the whole world to us. I mean, just to come out today and be able to provide us with food for the afternoon was just very much appreciated by the whole Waverly Police Department," Rudolfi said.

Other township employees were able to pop in and grab a bite, and no one was more excited about the food than K-9 Shadow.

The Kosts say it's important for them to be a business of the community and hope to expand this appreciation program in the near future.

"We did a couple police departments so far, and we were going to probably reach out, maybe get into the fire companies and EMTs," Kost Jr. added.

The owners of Kost Tire say they hope this program inspires other people and businesses in these communities to find ways to show their appreciation for their local law enforcement.