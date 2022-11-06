Fundraiser for school damaged by fire

A community in Lackawanna County is showing support after a school was damaged by fire.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged Triboro Christian Academy along South Main Street in Old Forge back in February.

Workers were repairing and tarring the roof when the tar caught fire.

The fire displaced the school and church on the property ever since.

Today, more than 500 people came out to Arcaro and Genell's in Old Forge for a penne pasta fundraiser for the school.

All of the money raised will go towards repairing fire and water damage.

"We are so grateful and so blessed for the support that we have. We have had a lot of families and communities coming in and helping out. we really need that help and we're so grateful for it," said Erika Webber, administrator.

School officials hope to have students back in their classrooms at Triboro Christian Academy by next fall.