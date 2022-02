Flames broke out inside Triboro Christian Academy in Old Forge Wednesday afternoon.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire at a school in Lackawanna County.

It started around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Triboro Christian Academy on South Main Street in Old Forge.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the building when crews arrived.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.

Developing story, check back for updates.