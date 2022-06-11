Coat drive benefits people in Ukraine

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Peckville Assembly of God recently held a coat drive to send to those in war-torn Ukraine.
The coats are now on the way to The Orphan's Hands, an organization out of Tennessee.
The organization has thousands of coats at a warehouse ready to be shipped overseas.
"So these mothers, all the husbands are fighting the war, and they're literally with their kids with no warm clothes. So these coats that this great church and many across the country have given over 15,000 so far are going to be the difference between life and death for many, many people," said Philip Cameron, President, The Orphan's Hands.
Church members donated the jackets over the course of five weeks in Lackawanna County.
