x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Coat drive benefits people in Ukraine

Thousands of coats are on the way to Ukraine, partially thanks to a church in Lackawanna County.

More Videos

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Peckville Assembly of God recently held a coat drive to send to those in war-torn Ukraine.

The coats are now on the way to The Orphan's Hands, an organization out of Tennessee.

The organization has thousands of coats at a warehouse ready to be shipped overseas.

"So these mothers, all the husbands are fighting the war, and they're literally with their kids with no warm clothes. So these coats that this great church and many across the country have given over 15,000 so far are going to be the difference between life and death for many, many people," said Philip Cameron, President, The Orphan's Hands.

Church members donated the jackets over the course of five weeks in Lackawanna County.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out