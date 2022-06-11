Coat drive benefits people in Ukraine

The coats are now on the way to The Orphan's Hands, an organization out of Tennessee.

"So these mothers, all the husbands are fighting the war, and they're literally with their kids with no warm clothes. So these coats that this great church and many across the country have given over 15,000 so far are going to be the difference between life and death for many, many people," said Philip Cameron, President, The Orphan's Hands.