Lackawanna County

Holiday vendor fair in Lackawanna County

In the holiday spirit, a vendor craft event benefitted foster families Saturday in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 'Falling into Christmas' event was held at St. Stanislaus Polish Youth Center in Scranton.

It raises money for Teresa's Angels, a nonprofit that adopts foster families around Christmas time.

"But their big thing right now is Christmas. And a lot of families and organizations are kind of embarrassed to go out and get help. But Teresa's angels is there to come right in and save the day for them and help them," said Danielle Rodriguez, Falling into Christmas host.

Of course, Santa was on hand for the event, along with a DJ, food, and tons of vendors in Lackawanna County.

