Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex

An investigation is underway in Northumberland County after vandalism was discovered at Milton Area's new athletic complex.

MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium.

According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.

Officials say Selinsgrove administrators have been made aware of the damages.

Milton Area School District released a statement on social media Sunday night saying it plans on holding those responsible, accountable for the vandalism in Northumberland County.