Former trooper sentenced in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Robert Covington and three others were charged with running an illegal gambling and prostitution ring out of Sinners Swing Gentleman's Club in Mayfield.
Covington originally pleaded guilty in February 2022 but withdrew his plea over the summer.
He once again pleaded guilty Monday to allowing gambling on the premises and failure to disclose financial forms.
A colleague Deanna Tallo also pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to six months of probation.
