Lt. Mike Turner returns to police force following crash

Turner surpassed recovery expectations following the December 2020 crash that left him with several broken bones and extensive injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — This isn't your typical Monday or your average start to the work week for Michael Turner.

A lot has changed since he last walked through the doors of the municipal building in West Pittston back in December.

"This day I never thought would come based off my injuries," said Turner.

Injuries he sustained in a crash on December 15th, 2022, included five broken ribs, a broken kneecap, a broken skull, and a shattered hip and wrist, among others.

The driver of the other vehicle involved died at the scene.

Originally doctors told Turner he might not be walking by this time, let alone coming back to work, but his recovery passed expectations.

"So he's blown away all their timelines. He really wants to be back. He loves being involved in our community, and he wanted to be back to be involved in it, and we think we're very fortunate to have him because of that," said West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano.

"I had my had my own personal doubts, but you beat all odds, you beat my expectations well beyond what I was even, even in the realm of thinking was possible," said Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Chief D F Pace.

"I turned to the positive, and it gave me the drive to work harder, and I did, and I'm just excited to come back into work," added Turner.

The last time Turner put on a badge, he was chief of the West Pittston Police Department. That has since merged to be part of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, and he holds the rank of lieutenant.

Turner says the support from his chief, the community, and beyond, plus his passion for law enforcement, gave him the motivation to come back.

"And to be honest, putting this uniform on today. The emotions that went through my body. I can't explain them. It's an emotion that I'll hold forever near and dear to my heart," said Turner.