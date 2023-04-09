One dead after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Police are investigating the early morning shooting.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A shooting in Wilkes-Barre left one man dead.

Police were called to the Aqua Lounge along South Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police, the man who was shot had been involved in an argument inside the club. The dispute moved outside, and that's where the shooting happened.

Police say they are questioning people who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-6778.

