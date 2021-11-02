x
State trooper, three others charged with illegal gambling, prostitution

The charges stem from an investigation into Sinners Swing Gentlemen's Club in Mayfield.
Credit: WNEP

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A state trooper in Lackawanna County is one of four people charged with illegal gambling and prostitution.

Investigators say Trooper Robert Covington of Olyphant is a co-owner of Sinners Swing Gentleman's Club in Mayfield.

State police say a year and a half investigation revealed the club was being used for illegal gambling, prostitution, and money laundering.

Covington is currently suspended without pay from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Co-owner David Klem, club manager Michael Ball, and club employee Deanna Tallo were also charged.