State trooper, three others charged with illegal gambling, prostitution

MAYFIELD, Pa. — A state trooper in Lackawanna County is one of four people charged with illegal gambling and prostitution.
Investigators say Trooper Robert Covington of Olyphant is a co-owner of Sinners Swing Gentleman's Club in Mayfield.
State police say a year and a half investigation revealed the club was being used for illegal gambling, prostitution, and money laundering.
Covington is currently suspended without pay from the Pennsylvania State Police.
Co-owner David Klem, club manager Michael Ball, and club employee Deanna Tallo were also charged.