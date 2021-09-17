Customers react to 2 bottle limit on some booze in state liquor stores

There's now a limit on how much liquor you can buy at the state-run Liquor stores and it impacts certain types of booze and brands.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shelves used to hold Moët & Chandon, Patron, and even Hennessy. But now, they're empty.

It's in response to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's decision to limit customers to two-bottles-per-day purchase of certain liquor.

Barry Nicholas is Assistant General Manager at Olde Brook Inn in Roaring Brook Township.

"We kinda saw this coming. This isn't the first time. Because the first time around with the COVID and everything we kinda backed everything up," said Barry Nicholas, Olde Brook Inn.

Nicholas says he typically buys between 12 to 15 hundred dollars a week in liquor so right now the restaurant is stocked.

But if things get worse and what they need isn't available, he will have to take extreme measures.

"We would have to either go out of state, which I don't even know if that's legal but we would definitely have to go to different stores and you know try to make up for the demand again," Nicholas said.

The list of over 40 rationed booze contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac, and whiskey.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said, "sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages" prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they have mixed opinions on whether or not the two bottle limit is a good or bad thing.

"I just don't agree cause people are still trying to recover from COVID still and if you limit people to certain amounts of liquor their not going to be able to stay in business," said Jordan Fobia, of Coalmont.

"You learn to live with what you got, you know you can work around it, they'll work around it not to worry," said Frank Kinsella, of Roaring Brook Township.

The state says the limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future" and until supplies become more reliable.

This is the list of affected products: