Customers react to 2 bottle limit on some booze in state liquor stores

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shelves used to hold Moët & Chandon, Patron, and even Hennessy. But now, they're empty.
It's in response to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's decision to limit customers to two-bottles-per-day purchase of certain liquor.
Barry Nicholas is Assistant General Manager at Olde Brook Inn in Roaring Brook Township.
"We kinda saw this coming. This isn't the first time. Because the first time around with the COVID and everything we kinda backed everything up," said Barry Nicholas, Olde Brook Inn.
Nicholas says he typically buys between 12 to 15 hundred dollars a week in liquor so right now the restaurant is stocked.
But if things get worse and what they need isn't available, he will have to take extreme measures.
"We would have to either go out of state, which I don't even know if that's legal but we would definitely have to go to different stores and you know try to make up for the demand again," Nicholas said.
The list of over 40 rationed booze contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac, and whiskey.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said, "sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages" prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.
Customers tell Newswatch 16 they have mixed opinions on whether or not the two bottle limit is a good or bad thing.
"I just don't agree cause people are still trying to recover from COVID still and if you limit people to certain amounts of liquor their not going to be able to stay in business," said Jordan Fobia, of Coalmont.
"You learn to live with what you got, you know you can work around it, they'll work around it not to worry," said Frank Kinsella, of Roaring Brook Township.
The state says the limit will remain in place for the foreseeable future" and until supplies become more reliable.
This is the list of affected products:
- 1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof
750 ML
Code 98369
- Baker's Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof
750 ML
Code 3165
- Blanton's Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
750 ML
Code 6946
- Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof
2.25 L
Code 85651
- Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof
375 ML
Code 85462
- Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof
1 L
Code 98295
- Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
750 ML
Code 6015
- Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
1.75 L
Code 8137
- Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof
750 ML
Code 31380
- Dom Perignon Champagne Brut
750 ML
Code 6984
- Don Julio 1942 Tequila Anejo 80 Proof
750 ML
Code 30690
- Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof
750 ML
Code 644
- Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old
750 ML
Code 6017
- Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof
750 ML
Code: 9487
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
750 ML
Code 4405
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
1 L
Code 6275
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
200 ML
Code 7840
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
375 ML
Code 8031
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
50 ML
Code 8588
- Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
1.75 L
Code 8739
- Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof
1.75 L
Code 6479
- Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne
750 ML
Code 9064
- Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial Champagne Rose
750 ML
Code 139
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut
375 ML
Code 9817
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut
750 ML
Code 5938
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut
1.5 L
Code 8797
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Brut
187 ML
Code 98232
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Rose
750 ML
Code 8458
- Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne Rose
187 ML
Code 98231
- Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne
750 ML
Code 8170
- Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rose
750 ML
Code 3396
- Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rose
375 ML
Code 5040
- Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rose
187 ML
Code 98233
- Patron Tequila Silver 80 Proof
750 ML
Code 9709
- Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof
750 ML
Code 85463
- Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof
750 ML
Code 9567
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose
750 ML
Code 9597
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
1.5 L
Code 6579
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
750 ML
Code 6924
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
750 ML
Code 6924
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
375 ML
Code 5078
- WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof
375 ML
Code 85464
- Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
750 ML
Code 3985