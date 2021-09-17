Pennsylvania liquor stores put two-bottle limit on some booze

Starting Friday, September 17, there's a limit on how much you can buy at the liquor store.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s state-run liquor system is rationing sales of a few dozen products in response to what it describes as supply shortages beyond its control.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified license holders on Thursday, September 16, that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits for customers at state stores as well for bars, restaurants, and other license holders goes into effect Friday and will remain in place indefinitely.

The PLCB says “sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages” are prompting the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

The 43 items on the list of restricted products also will not be available through store-to-store transfers starting Friday, September 17.

The list of rationed booze contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac, and whiskey.