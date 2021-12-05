Christmas market supports those in need

MOOSIC, Pa. — Shopping small at a Christmas market in Lackawanna County was about more than just supporting small businesses.
The market at the Moosic Youth Center along Main Street featured about 20 vendors, raffle baskets, and even some food.
Proceeds from the market will be donated to Teresa's Angels.
The Lackawanna County non-profit will use the funds to help provide gifts and essentials to low-income families this Christmas season.
"Teresa's Angels is near and dear to my heart. They've helped me out in my time of need for Christmas with my children so this was the first time I was able to give back and help them out. They give back to people in their time of need, whether you're low income, military, or just someone who's out of their luck. So they give back especially in the holidays so it was a big thing for me to be able to give back to them," said Samantha Gregory, an organizer of the event.
Santa also made a stop at the market to check in on all the good boys and girls.
