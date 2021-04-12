Christmas light parade hosted in Lackawanna County

Hosted by the YMCA, a Christmas festival kicked off the parade on Saturday at 7 p.m.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It was a light spectacular in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale's Christmas light parade kicked off in the city's downtown on Saturday night.

The festivities are an annual holiday season tradition, dating back more than 15 years.

There were homemade floats, marching bands, and of course, some sweets for the kids.

"It was awesome, I love the part when Santa came by and all the candy," said Levin Gillette of Carbondale.

It was a day-long show of spirit in Carbondale.

Before the parade, the YMCA hosted a Christmas festival to help bring joy to everyone, young and old, in the Pioneer City.