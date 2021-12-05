Jingle Bell Jog in Lackawanna County

The Jingle Bell Jog started at 11 a.m. in Old Forge on Sunday.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A festive run took place throughout the Lackawanna County community on Sunday.

The 4th Annual Jingle Bell Jog kicked off along East Dunn Avenue in Old Forge at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The jog is part of Old Forge's annual Snow Forge, a day-long Christmas-themed festival.

More than 100 athletes dashed, pranced, jogged, and walked through the 1.2-mile course in the borough.

"Once we start moving, we'll warm right up. It'll be an easy day man, I think it's just great seeing the community get together and be part of a great cause and just build their community. 'Tis the season ladies and gentlemen. Get out there and happy holidays," said Earl Granville of Scott Township.

Awards were given out to the fastest runners in each age group and to those who showed the most Christmas cheer with their costumes at the run in Old Forge.