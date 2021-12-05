Pictures with Santa benefit park in Lackawanna County

A park in Moosic offered pictures with Saint Nick on Sunday; helping to raise money for repairs.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Kids posed for the traditional picture with Jolly Old Saint Nick at a park in Moosic on Sunday.

Leadership Lackawanna's Core Program Class of 2022 hosted the outdoor fundraising event at Mercatili-Segilia Park.

For $10 a piece families and their pets could tell Santa all about their Christmas wishes.

All the money raised will go towards improvements at the park.

"We're going to refinish all of the park picnic tables and help with the gazebo, just to make it a little, spruce it up, make it better, make everyone who comes here for events and activities so they can really enjoy it," said Adrienne Pierangeli Masters with Leadership Lackawanna.