Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide.

A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison.

Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday.

Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius Delick last year in Bucks County.

Phylis was able to escape the flames but Julius was killed.

Police put out a call across the state to look for Gillie.

When officers in our area caught up with him in Dunmore they say Gillie smelled like gasoline.

He is now locked up in Bucks County.