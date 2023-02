Authorities think someone may have torched the home near Shamokin on Monday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe a fire earlier this week in Northumberland County could be a case of arson.

The two-alarm fire started around noon on Monday at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township.

No one was injured in those flames.

Coal Township police have not said why they believe someone torched the home or if they have any suspects.