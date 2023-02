Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to setting fire to an apartment along Willow Street in the city in 2018.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton.

Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges.

Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street.

Nine people were forced from their homes.

Investigators believe Tighe set the fire to get back at a rival love interest in Lackawanna County.