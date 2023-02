The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake.

Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped.

That driver was flown to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation in Schuylkill County.