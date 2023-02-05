Flames damage family home of Senator Bob Casey

Flames broke out around noon Sunday along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel.

SCRANTON, Pa. —

Flames heavily damaged a family vacation home of Senator Bob Casey on Sunday.

Crews were called to the home along East Shore Drive in Lake Ariel around noon.

The home was heavily damaged on the first and second floors.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The house originally belonged to Sen. Casey's father and was then bought by Casey and his siblings to share throughout the family.

Sen. Casey says this will be a hard loss for his family, "a lot of memories here, our daughters and their cousins have a lot of memories here as well, it's devastating, but thank god, thank goodness, there was no loss of life, and it wasn't the middle fo the summer where there'd be a lot of people here."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.