Dunmore man charged in deadly Bucks County arson

The deadly blaze happened Sunday morning at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been charged with a deadly arson fire in Bucks County.

Christopher Gillie, 61, of Dunmore, is charged with criminal homicide, arson, and related charges.

The fire happened at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

A man was found dead inside the home. He has not been identified. The victim's wife survived the fire. There was no word on if she suffered any injuries.

Gillie was sentenced in 2013 in Lackawanna County to up to eight and a half years in prison for setting fire to a vacant home and garage on Larch Street in Scranton.