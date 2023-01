Lisa Starruick-Smalls now faces homicide charges after allegedly setting a fire at an apartment building that killed her husband.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A Luzerne County woman charged with arson after a deadly fire in Kingston is now facing criminal homicide charges as well.

The fire happened last Wednesday at an apartment building along Holiday Drive in the borough.

74-year-old Wilbert Smalls was killed.

Officials say his wife, 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls, intentionally set the fire and was charged with arson.

Her charges were upgraded Tuesday to include criminal homicide.