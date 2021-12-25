Annual community Christmas dinner held in Scranton

The free Christmas dinner has been a staple in Lackawanna County for 28 years.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a Christmas tradition that dates back nearly three decades.

On Saturday, local businessman Bob Bolus hosted the 28th Annual Christmas Day Dinner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Scranton.

From noon to 6 p.m., anyone in need was able to stop by and get the traditional holiday meal.

The dinner was given out takeout-style, but volunteers also delivered to those without the means of picking up the food.

The annual Christmas meal typically serves hundreds in Scranton.