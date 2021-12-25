Christmas giveaway held in Scranton

Dozens of people who stopped in could pick out toys, clothing, household items and grab breakfast this Christmas.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The gift of giving was on full display at Backyard Ale House in Scranton.

"It's a wonderful drive for everyone. You got coats. They have coats for adults, food, takeout food, and they have toys for the kids. Presents," said Walter Brown of Scranton.

"I think it's like good because it brings people together to talk and have something to eat for a good holiday even with the bad times going on, and I'm grateful for this," said Chris Gallagher of Scranton.

This is the second year Backyard Ale House is hosting the event. Usually, it's held at the University of Scranton, but it had to be moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I used to do it at the University of Scranton for 11 years, they decided with COVID that they didn't wanna do it anymore, and I asked the owners here, and they said why not we should do it and now look at it's blown us," said James Bodnar, head Chef at Backyard Ale House.

Some people enjoyed it so much last Christmas- they're back this year.

"It's a lot of fun. I mean, I came last year, and this is my second year coming," said Christine Keller of Scranton.

Anyone was welcome to come and pick out what they wanted.

All of the donations were collected by local businesses and community members.

"The amount of people that have already come in our first hour, the pandemic isn't over people need help, and we're here to help on Christmas," Bodnar said.

Those at Backyard Ale House hope to continue the tradition next year- helping serve even more people in the community.