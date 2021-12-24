Santa makes final trip in the Back Mountain

The big man in red made a stop at the Kunkle Fire Company before heading out on his sleigh.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — In preparation for his busy night, Santa Claus needed some help from first responders in Kunkle to check in on his naughty or nice list this year.

"Santa does his homework, yes Santa does his homework," he explained to Newswatch 16.

Santa spent a few hours riding the ladder truck to visit families throughout the Back Mountain, Harveys Lake, Monroe Township, Evans Falls and more.

Firefighters who participated say they're proud to provide the escort.

"It's really a nice feeling every year," said Kunkle Fire Chief Jack Dodson. "It's good for the community. It's good for the children. It's good for the adults. It makes everybody very happy. And that's what we want to be for Christmas we'll be very, very happy and have nice holidays."

"He's a very busy guy, but he's taking the time out to spread joy, that's for sure. I really love it because it just brings the community together and it just shows how much Kunkle Fire Company does for everybody. Not just saving lives," said Michelle Olivan of Dallas.

Folks who live in the area tell Newswatch 16 a drive-by from the big man in red alongside first responders means a lot.

"Being able to you know, spread the joy to the children and their families on this special time of year especially after everything we've been through with the pandemic. I think the kids will especially be very happy today," said Olivan.

"Yeah, we don't need anybody to depress at the holidays. Everybody's got to be happy, joyful, and do the best you can for the holidays and that's what we're trying to do for our community," added Dodson.

After making his appearance Santa says he's got to get right on his sleigh to deliver presents in time for the big day.

"I'll be back tonight. Don't you worry," said Santa.